The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Class 12 board exam 2021 admit card. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com till January 31.

According to the BSEB date sheet released, the Class 12 or Intermediate exam will begin on February 1 and end on February 13. Candidates will have to collect the BSEB 12th admit card 2021, signed by their principals, from schools.

Steps to Download BSEB Class 12 admit card:

Visit BSEB website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com Login using credentials Click on download admit card Take a printout.

The morning session will be held from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 1.45 PM to 5.00 PM. The science stream students will appear in physics on their first day, arts stream students in political science, Hindi for vocational stream students.

A ‘cool-off’ time of additional 15 minutes will be given to the examinees during which they can read the questions and plan the answers accordingly, BSEB said in its notice. Schools will also have an internal assessment for science and social science subjects. Marks for these subjects will be given on the basis of literacy activities and project work.

On the other hand, the class 10 exam will be conducted from February 17 to 21. The admit cards has been released.