The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) today at 2.00 PM on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the ICSI CSEET 2021 exam can check the result once it’s published at icsi.edu.

Candidates can also check their subject-wise break-up of marks on the institute’s website. The ICSI CSEET 2021 exam was held in a computer-based test mode on January 9 and 10.

“The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 9th and 10th January 2021 would be declared on Monday, the 18th January 2021 at 2:00 P.M,” reads the official notice.

CSEET is an all-India entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CS Executive Entrance Test is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.

Candidates shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET on securing 40% marks in each paper and

50% marks in the aggregate.

Steps to check ICSI CSEET 2021 result: