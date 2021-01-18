The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Foundation result 2020 on its official website. Candidates can check their respective results at icsi.edu using their login credentials.

Candidates can also download their e-mark sheet from the website icsi.edu.

Steps to download ICSI CS Foundation result 2020:

Visit the official website icsi.edu. Click on the result link. Key in your login credentials and submit to get the result. Download the mark sheet for future reference.

Candidates must note that no hard copy of the result shall be issued to them.

Here’s the direct link to view result and download mark sheet.

Also, the ICSI CSEET result 2021 will be announced today at 2.00 PM. The ICSI CSEET 2021 exam was held in a computer-based test mode on January 9 and 10.

Examination for CS Foundation 2020 was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2020, in two shifts. “The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website i.e., icsi.edu,” read the official notice.

As per a report by NDTV, formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the official website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

ICSI has replaced the CS Foundation exam with the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). However, all those candidates who have registered for the CS Foundation programme will be eligible to take the CSEET exam, said a report by NDTV.