The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), in its tentative calendar of examinations to be held during the period October 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, has mentioned that it will conduct a computer-based test from August 2 to August 25 for selection of Constables (GD) in CAPFs, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

Here’s the direct link to check the examination calendar.

Recruitment details will be released on March 25, 2021. Candidates will be allowed to apply for the exam till May 10, 2021, as per the official examination calendar.

Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for this recruitment and the selection is done on the basis of a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test and medical exam.

The SSC conducts exam every year for recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

As per a report by NDTV, in the last Constable (GD) recruitment, a total of 54593 vacancies were announced to be filled. A total of 30,41,284 candidates had appeared for the exam.