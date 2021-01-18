Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for the examination of Assistant/First Division Assistant (FDA) recruitment on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from KPSC website at kpsc.kar.nic.in.

KPSC has scheduled the Assistant/ First Division Assistant recruitment exam on January 23 and 24, 2021, at different centres across the nation.

Here’s the direct link to download KPSC FDA admit card 2021.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit KPSC official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in. Click on “Click here to download admission ticket FDA 2019 Examination”. Key in your login credentials. KPSC FDA admit card 2021 will be displayed. Download and take a print of the admit card for future reference.

Currently, 1112 vacancies are available for the post of First Division Assistant, out of which 975 are reserved for Residual Parent Cadre (RPC) and 137 for Hyderabad Karnataka Local Cadre (HK), as per NEWS18 report.