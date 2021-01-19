Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) or MP Vyapam will conclude the application process for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2020 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes today.

The online application forms for PNST 2020 is available on the MP PEB website peb.mp.gov.in since January 5. Candidates can apply for the exam till January 19 while corrections to the form can be made till January 24.

The PNST 2020 exam will be conducted to fill 540 vacant seats in nine government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh. MP PEB has scheduled the exam on February 6 and 7.

Eligibility for PNST 2020

A candidate must be at least 17 years of age as of July 2020 to apply for PNST. The upper age limit is 28 with category-specific relaxations.

A Class 12 passing certificate with a science background is also required for being eligible to apply.

Based on the scores of PNST 2020, the counseling process for admissions to undergraduate nursing courses will be conducted.

Here is the MP PEB PNST 2021 rulebook.

Here is the direct link to apply for MP PNST 2020.

Steps to apply for MP PNST 2020: