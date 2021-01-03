Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) or MP Vyapam has released the result of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2020 for admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result online at MP PEB websitepeb.mp.gov.in using the Application No/Roll No and date of birth.

The Board had conducted the PAT 2020 online exam in November last year. A total of 31,704 candidates have cleared the test, according to MP PEB.

Based on the PAT 2020 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes, details of which will be updated soon.

