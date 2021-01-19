The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited online applications from unmarried male citizens of India and Nepal for selection test for Airmen recruitment. The online registration for the Indian Air Force STAR exam will begin on January 22, 2021, on its official website careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

Interested candidates can apply till February 7, 2021.

As per the official notification, the online exam for Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment 2021 will be held from April 18 to April 22, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Candidates applying for the post of Airmen must have a valid e-mail ID, mobile number, and Aadhar card number for successful online registration. Only unmarried male citizens are allowed to apply for the examination.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age limit:

Candidates born between January 16, 2001, and December 29, 2004, (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. The upper age limit as on the date of enrolment must not be more than 21 years.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have cleared 10+2 exams with mathematics, physics and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English are eligible for the exam.

“The candidate should have completed the course from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course),” read the notification.

For group ‘Y’, except IAF(S) and Musician Trades: Candidates must have cleared 10+2 exam in any subject with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. Those who have completed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/ Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course can also apply.

During training, candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 14600 per month. On completion of training, those enrolled in group ‘X’ trade will receive Rs 33100 per month and others will receive Rs 26900 per month.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit AIF official website or read the official notification here.