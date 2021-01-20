With a purpose to strengthen Odisha’s healthcare services, the state government said that it will recruit 2000 more MBBS and BDS students for new medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

On Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while announcing the appointment of the MBBS and BDS students via video conferencing stated that the nine new medical colleges should not face a shortage of doctors and medical infrastructure.

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has been asked to notify the appointment of doctors at the earliest. The Chief Minister has also directed officials to complete projects in the health sector in coordination with different departments.

As per the release issued, the state has already launched a mega drive to develop SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack into a ‘world-class health care centre’.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, “A proposal for setting up two new medical colleges was approved by the state government of Odisha. The state Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari stated that the new medical colleges will be taken up by a private construction major. The new colleges will include a 600-bed government medical college and teaching hospital in Puri and a 500-bed medical college and teaching facility in Jajpur. The minister further added that the construction of the new medical colleges will be completed within three years.”

For more details, interested candidates are advised to visit Odisha Public Service Commission official website.