The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the Constable GD 2018 recruitment final result today as per multiple reports. Candidates will be able to check and download the merit list from the SSC website ssc.nic.in as and when it is published.

SSC had conducted the General Duty or GD Constable medical exam from January 9 to February 13, 2020. A total of 1.75 lakh candidates appeared for the medical exam.

The medical test was preceded by a written exam attended by over 30 lakh candidates for the recruitment of 54,953 positions for GD Constable. The notification for the recruitment was released in July 2018. The GD constable positions are for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country.

Steps to check SSC Constable GD 2018 final result:

Visit SSC website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Result’ section and click on the GD tab Click on the result link The merit list in a PDF document will appear on the screen Download and search your roll number in the SSC Constable GD merit list

SSC Constable GD 2020

Last week, SSC in its tentative calendar of examinations to be held during the period October 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, announced that it will conduct a computer-based test from August 2 to August 25 this year for the selection of Constables (GD) 2020.