Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification informing the registered candidates to make changes to their respective application forms, if required, from January 21 to January 27, 2021.

RPSC ACF and FRO Gr-I exam 2018 is scheduled to be held from February 18 to February 20 and February 22 to February 26, 2021. The examination is being conducted for eligible male and female candidates to fill up a total of 204 posts.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Candidates willing to make changes to their application form will need to pay a fee of Rs 300 via E-Mitra or Net Banking. Candidates can make changes to their application forms by clicking on ‘Apply Online’ and log in using their SSOID and Password.

“If candidates face any technical issue while making changes to their application forms, they can send an email at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or call on the mobile numbers - 9352323625 and 7340557555”, read the official notification.

RPSC ACF and FRO is a state-level authoritative exam conducted by the Government of Rajasthan every year. The examination is being conducted for eligible male and female candidates to fill up a total of 204 posts, as per the notification released earlier.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit RPSC official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.