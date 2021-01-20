Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is expected to release the Draft Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2021 exam answer key for Part-A on its official website tomorrow. Candidates who appeared for CEED 2021 examination can compare their response sheet with the CEED 2021 draft answer key.

The UCEED and CEED 2021 entrance examinations were conducted on January 17, 2021, from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key for Part-A till January 24, 2021, by 5.00 PM. The CEED 2021 objection window will open soon after releasing the response sheets. The final CEED 2021 answer key will be released on January 31. The CEED 2021 result will be declared on March 8.

About CEED, UCEED exams 2021:

CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at various IITs and other participating institutes. The exam consists of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. The declaration of CEED 2021 result will be on March 8.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Both the entrance exams were conducted by IIT Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021 on January 17, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit CEED’s official website here.