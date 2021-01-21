The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the recruitment exam result for the post of Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges in AP Technical Education Service on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the online main exam can check their result on APPSC official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

The online main examination was held from March 12 to March 15, 2020, in 13 districts.

Here’s the direct link to the list of qualified candidates.

A total of 695 candidates have been selected for the interview round. The qualified candidates will have to produce the original certificates at the time of document verification. The required documents include proof of age, age relaxation, qualifications, study certificates, integrated community certificate for reserved candidates and more.

Candidates can check the complete list of required documents here.

As per the notice, “The Oral Test will be held in O/o APPSC, 2nd Floor, New HoD’s Building, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, MG Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010. The Individual call letters will be sent to the qualified candidates. The interview scheduled will be announced separately on the APPSC official website.”

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 405 vacancies, of which 310 are fresh vacancies and 95 carried forward (CF) vacancies in government polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The notification was first issued in 2018.

The candidates are advised to check APPSC website for an update regarding the interview call letter.