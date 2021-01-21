Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the subject-wise syllabus for JEE Advanced 2021 examination on its official website. Students appearing for the examinations can visit the official website to check the syllabus and mock tests at jeeadv.ac.in.

The syllabus has been released for JEE Advanced Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Architecture Aptitude Test.

Direct link to JEE Advance syllabus 2021 for Physics.

Direct link to JEE Advance syllabus 2021 for Chemistry.

Direct link to JEE Advance syllabus 2021 for Mathematics.

Direct link to JEE Advance syllabus 2021 for Architecture Aptitude Test.

The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on July 3, 2021, in two shifts across the country. To appear in JEE Advanced, candidates will have to first clear JEE Main. The top 2,50,000 students (including all categories) from JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.

Candidates can also take mock test to prepare and understand JEE 2021 exam pattern.

Here’s the direct link to JEE Advanced 2021 mock test.

The eligibility criteria for admission to IITs will be securing pass marks in Class 12 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, a language, and any other subject. The 75% eligibility criteria have been removed this year.

As per a report by NDTV, “IIT Kharagpur is the conducting body of JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to COVID-19 or associated reasons will be allowed to sit for JEE Advanced 2021, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.”

JEE Advanced qualifying candidates become eligible for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Science and Architecture programmes in 23 IITs.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details regarding the examination.