The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has notified 1,088 vacancies of Sub-Inspector and Lady Sub-Inspector in both armed and unarmed branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the Board’s website wbpolice.gov.in from January 22.

The application forms can be submitted through both online and offline (by post) modes till February 20 (5.00 PM). The last date of deposit of application and/or processing fees in respect of only the applicants applying through on-line mode using Punjab National Bank Challan will be February 23 during banking hours due to technical reasons.

Vacancies: The total number of vacancies is 1,088 of which — 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

Age: The applicant must not be less than 20 years old and must not be more than 27 years old as of January 2021. The upper age limit shall be relaxed by five years for reserved categories.

Educational qualifications: The applicant must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent.

Language: The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali (except permanent residents of hill subdivisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts).

Method of recruitment: The posts will be filled up on basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Here is the Bengal Police 2020 SI/Lady SI recruitment notification.

Information to applicants for online submission.