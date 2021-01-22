Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the final list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in Various Engineering Services on its website. Candidates can download the result from psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC AEE Screening Test was held on February 17, 2019, the Main Examination (Computer Based Test), which was held on May 14, 15, 2019 followed by the document verification.

A total of 21 candidates have been shortlisted. The qualified candidates have been provisionally selected for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical branches (Direct Recruitment-General) in various Engineering Services.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on APPSC AEE final result 2021. It will direct to a new page. Open the PDF format result. Download and take a print for future reference.

“Candidates are required to produce original certificates as may be required by the appointing authority in accordance with the Rules / Notification,” read the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.