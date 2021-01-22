The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Constable GD 2018 recruitment final result on its official website, except for the state of Kerala. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result at ssc.nic.in as.

As per the notification released by SSC, “A total of 1,09,552 candidates have been qualified, of which 15,898 are female candidates and 93,654 are male candidates.” The result for the state of Kerala would be declared later. As per the order of Kerala High Court, 200 vacancies have been kept for the petitioner candidates.

Here’s the direct link to SSC Constable GD final result.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Steps to check SSC Constable GD 2018 final result:

Visit SSC website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Result’ section and click on the GD tab Click on the result link The merit list in a PDF document will appear on the screen Download and search your roll number in the SSC Constable GD merit list

The result was scheduled to release on January 20, 2021, which was later delayed and released on January 21, 2021.

SSC had conducted the General Duty or GD Constable detailed medical examination (DME) from January 9 to February 13, 2020. A total of 1.75 lakh candidates appeared for the medical exam.

The medical test was preceded by a written exam attended by over 30 lakh candidates for the recruitment of 54,953 positions for GD Constable. The notification for the recruitment was released in July 2018. The GD constable positions are for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country.

SSC Constable GD 2020

Recently, SSC in its tentative calendar of examinations to be held during the period October 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, announced that it will conduct a computer-based test from August 2 to August 25 this year for the selection of Constables (GD) 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit SSC official website at ssc.nic.in.