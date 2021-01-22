Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Security Guards for 241 vacancies, in various offices of the bank, on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at rbi.org.in.

Interested candidates can apply till February 12, 2021. Selection for the post will be done through a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test).

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to register and apply.

Steps to apply for RBI Security Guard post:

Visit SBI recruitment page at opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on ‘Current Vacancies’ In the list of latest vacancies, click on ‘Recruitment for the post of Security Guards - 2020’ On the new webpage, click on the hyperlink ‘Recruitment for the post of Security Guards - 2020’ Register and proceed for the application process

‘Candidates will have to pay the intimation charges. The online examination will be held in the month of February or March 2021. The online test could be conducted on a weekday or weekend,’ read the notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Only ex-servicemen with proper military background are eligible. The candidates should have experience of handling arms and ammunition in the military.

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit is of 25 years (28 years for OBC and 30 years for SC/ST as per category relaxation provided by the Government of India) as on January 01, 2021, is further relaxed to the extent of number of years of service in Armed Forces plus 3 years subject to maximum upper age limit of 45 years.

The upper age limit of 45 years is uniformly applicable to candidates belonging to all categories inclusive of reserved candidates. In case of a dispute regarding age, the date of birth as recorded in the school leaving certificate shall be final.

Education Qualification:

The candidate should have passed Class 10 (S.S.C./Matriculation) from recognized State Education Board or equivalent. Ex-servicemen who have passed the qualifying examination from outside the recruitment zone either before or after leaving the military service are also eligible.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks in Online Test. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a Physical test which will be of qualifying in nature. These provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to successfully complete document verification, biometric verification and any other procedure as may be decided by the Bank. They will also have to undergo the pre-recruitment medical test. Final selection will be done based on all these mandatory procedures.

For detailed information regarding the post, candidates are advised to visit RBI recruitment website here or read the official notification here.