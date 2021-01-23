The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the 2019 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 examinations on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the final answer key till February 21, 2021, at ssc.nic.in.

SSC had declared the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam result on January 15.

Steps to download the final answer key:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in Click on the final answer key notice on homepage In the released notice, fine the link to login Key in your roll number and password to login Download and take a print of the answer key

Here’s the direct link to download SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 final answer key.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper (s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from January 22, 2021, to February 21, 2021,” read the notification.

The CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam was conducted in March and October of 2020 for selection to the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant and sorting assistant.

In total, 44,856 candidates cleared the Tier-1 exam for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA and are qualified to appear in the Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper). The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-2 exam will be held on February 14.

“The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Examination. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificate may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately,” read the notice released earlier.