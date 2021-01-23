The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to submit Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) application form till January 30. The candidates can apply on the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in. NTA has also extended the last date to pay the application fee till January 31, 2021.

“The GPAT correction window will be opened on February 1 and 2. GPAT 2021 will be a three-hour examination to be held in two shifts — 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM,” as per a report by NDTV.

Here’s the direct link to register for GPAT 2021.

Steps to submit GPAT 2021 application fee:

Visit the GPAT 2021 official website at gpat.nta.nic.in Create a new account by entering the required details Upload photograph and scanned signature It’ll direct to a the payment gateway. Make payment by using credit card/debit card/ netbanking Give choices for cities to appear for the examination The candidates will receive the confirmation mail for GPAT 2021 registration

“In case the Confirmation Page is not generated after payment of fee, then the candidate should approach the concerned Bank/Payment Gateway helpline no. and email for ensuring the successful payment or for obtaining the refund of duplicate / multiple payments,” read the information bulletin.

Eligibility Criteria:

The GPAT 2021 candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy courses from a recognised university, college or whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for the academic year 2021-22. The candidate must be a citizen of India though there is no age restriction.

After the GPAT 2021 examination, a provisional merit list will be released and an interview round will be conducted before publishing the final merit list.

In case of any query, the candidates are advised to contact GPAT helpdesk at gpat@nta.ac.in or call at 0120-6895200 between 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM. Candidates can also visit the official website here.