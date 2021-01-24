WB Health Recruitment Board notifies 1,647 vacancies of Medical Technologist, apply from January 28
The online application process will start on January 28 at the Board’s website wbhrb.in for 1,647 vacancies.
The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has notified vacancies in different posts of Medical Technologist Grade III under the state Health and Family Welfare Department on its official website. The online application process will start on January 28 at the Board’s website wbhrb.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,647 vacancies.
Here is the WBHRB 2021 Medical Technologist Grade III recruitment notice.
Anticipated Vacancies
|Post
|Available vacancies
|Medical Technologist (Lab)
| 633
|Medical Technologist (OT)
|566
|Medical Technologist (ECG)
|281
|Medical Technologist (Critical Care)
|164
|Medical Technologist (P & O)
|2
|Medical Technologist (EEG/EMG)
|1
Educational qualification
i) Passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) from WBCHSE / its equivalent examination
with Physics, Chemistry and Biology;
ii) Two years Diploma in Medical Technology in the concerned subject recognized by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal under West Bengal Para Medical Council; OR a Bachelor degree in Medical Technology in the concerned subject; OR One year Diploma in Medical Technology in the concerned subject where basic qualification of undergoing the said course is B. Sc. (pure / Bio) by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal / by any recognized University.
Age
A candidate should not less than 21 years and not more than 39 years on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit may be relaxed for reserved categories.
Application Fee
Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs 160 only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt. Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’.