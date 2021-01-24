Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Junior Technical Officer, Assistant Director and various other posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online at the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in till February 11.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 249 vacancies in various government departments.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25 by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. SC/ST/PH/Women candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Candidates are advised to read the UPSC recruitment notice available on the website to know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details for the available vacancies.

Here is the direct link to UPSC recruitment notice.

Notified vacancies Posts Vacancies Data Processing Assistant 116 Assistant Public Prosecutor 80 Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine) 12 Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) 7 Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio Therapy) 7 Junior Technical Officer 6 Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine) 6 Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Urology) 6 Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health) 5 Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology) 2 Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour) 1 Lecturer (Medical Social Work) 1

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment:

Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in Click on the link ‘ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS’ Click on ‘Apply Now’ next to the desired post Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take printout.

Here is the direct link to apply for UPSC recruitment 2021.