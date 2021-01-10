Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 56 posts at nine different Central government departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

The closing date for submission of the online recruitment application (ORA) through the UPSC website is January 28. The last day for the printing of the submitted online application is January 29.

“The date for determining eligibility of all candidates in every respect shall be the prescribed closing date for submission on oline recruitment application... Date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidates is required to bring the printout of his/her online application along with other documents at UPSC shall be intimated separately,” UPSC said in its recruitment notice.

Here is the UPSC recruitment notification.

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post and pay the fee for each post in the prescribed manner. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25 per application either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or through online payment options.

UPSC vacancy details Posts



Vacancies Age limit Qualification Assistant Director(Shipping) Department of Fertilizers 1 35 years EDUCATIONAL: Degree of a recognized University/Institute.

EXPERIENCE: Three years experience of Shipping or chartering of ships or port operations.

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Dermatology,Venereology & Leprosy) 6 40 years EDUCATION: MBBS degree, Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality.

EXPERIENCE: At least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty.

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology) 7 40 years Same as above Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Ophthalmology) 13 40 years Same as above Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Obseretrics and Gynaecology) 19 40 years Same as above Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Cardiology) 2 40 years Same as above Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor(Paediatric Surgery) 1 40 years Same as above Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) 6 40 years Same as above Assistant Director(Ballistics), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department 1 40 years EDUCATIONAL: Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level.

EXPERIENCE: 5 years experience of analytical methods/research therein in the relevant field.



Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment:

Visit UPSC website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Recruitment Application for various posts’ Click on ‘Apply Now’ for the desired post Read the instructions carefully and then proceed with application Fill the form, upload scanned documents and pay fees Submit the form and download and print a copy.

Selection process

Candidates shortlisted for the interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send a self attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.