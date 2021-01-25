Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 counselling round two seat allotment result will be announced today at 6.00 PM. Candidates participating in this counseling round for admissions to state engineering and medical courses can check their allotted college/institute on the EAMCET website apeamcet.nic.in.

Candidates who entered their options till January 23 will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the allotted colleges for admission. Allotment will be made as per candidates’ choice of options, depending upon the number of vacancies available in a college and in a course for candidates’ sex, area, and category.

According to APSCHE, if a vacancy is not available in Option No 1, Option No 2 will be considered for allotment and if a vacancy is also not available in Option No 2, Option No 3 will be considered for allotment and so on.

Students are required to download their provisional seat allotment letter from the EAMCET website and carry it along with other necessary documents while reporting to the institute.

Steps to download AP EAMCET 2020 round 2 seat allotment: