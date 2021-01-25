The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for the Sub-Inspector (UB) physical standard/efficiency test (PET/PST). The Assam Police SI PET will be held from February 1 at 4th AP Bn Parade Ground, Kahilipara, Guwahati. The admit cards can be downloaded from the SLPRB website slprbassam.in.

Candidates who have qualified the written test for the recruitment for Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police held in November last year are eligible to appear for PET. The Board is conducting the recruitment exam for 597 vacancies of SIs (UB) in the state police foce.

Here is the direct link to download Assam Police SI recruitment PET admit card.

Here is the Assam Police SI recruitment PET admit card notice.

Steps to download Assam Police SI recruitment PET admit card:

Visit Assam SLPRB website slprbassam.in Click on the download link for Admit Card for PST/PET/CBT Enter Written Test SI (UB) Roll No and date of birth Download admit card and take a printout.

The Board has asked candidates to report for the PST/PET at the venue on the date and time mentioned in the admit card. They should carry two passport-size photos, a valid photo ID card and other documents specified on the admit card.

Candidates who qualify the PST/PET shall have to appear in the computer-based test (CBT) on the next day. The venue and time for CBT will be intimated after the completion of PET.