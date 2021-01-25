National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has opened the application correction window to the applicants opting for NIFT 2021 Entrance Examination. Registered candidates can make changes to their respective applications till January 28, by 4.00 PM, on the official website at nift.ac.in.

The institute will release the admit card on February 1, 2.00 PM onwards.

Here’s the link to NIFT application correction window.

Steps to make changes to the application:

Visit the official website at nift.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Admissions’ Click on ‘Registration for Admission 2021’ Click on the NIFT 2021 application editing link Key in your login credentials Make changes to the application form, verify and submit

The NIFT 2021 written entrance exam for all UG and PG programmes will be conducted on February 14 in 32 cities. Shortlisted candidates will then appear for the situation test/group discussion and interview in April – May. The final result will be declared by end of May or June and the counselling process will start soon after.