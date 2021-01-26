Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) has released the admit card for the clerk typing test on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card online at gjust.ac.in.

The clerk typing test (English) is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 14, 2021. Date and Time for Hindi Typing Test will be informed to candidate on the time of English Typing Test, read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at gjust.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Download Admit Card Clerk Typing Test’ Key in your login credentials Download and take a print of the admit card for future refernce

Here’s the direct link to the clerk typing test schedule.

GJU Clerk English Typing will be held in different time slots for approximately 9963 candidates at Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Computer and Informatics Centre, GJUST, Hisar.