Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit cards today for the NTPC 2019 phase 3 exam set to be held from January 31 to February 12 for approximately 28 lakh candidates. The Board released the exam notification for the test on January 20.

In the notice, RRB mentioned that the link to download the e-admit cards will be activated four days ahead of the start of the exam i.e. January 27. The link to view the exam city, date and downloading of free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates is already available at all regional RRB portals since January 21.

Here’s the direct link to the RRB NTPC 2019 Phase 3 exam notice.

Steps to download RRB NTPC phase 3 admit card:

Visit the regional RRB website Click on the download ‘admit card’ link Enter registration number and date of birth as password Download admit card that appears on the screen Take printout for future reference.

Links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Thiruvanthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment

The eligible candidates for NTPC Phase 3 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 vacant posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases till March. The phase one exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13 and phase 2 exams are still going on. The examination started on January 16 and will end on January 30.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website here for more details on RRB NTPC Phase 3.