Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of selected and rejected candidates for the OMR-based screening test for the post of Assistant Architect on its website apsc.nic.in. The test will be held on February 4 and the admit card can be expected in the next few days.

A total of 406 candidates have been selected after scrutiny of their applications which were invited in July last year. On the other hand, 15 candidates’ applications have been rejected.

“The selection of the candidates to appear in the screening test is purely provisional and under scrutiny. Those who have not submitted the required documents mentioned in the concerned advertisement, are requested to submit the same (hard copies only) at APSC office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara within 30 (thirty) days w.e.f. 26/01/2021. Failure to which their candidature will be automatically cancelled,” APSC said in its notice.

APSC is conducting the test for recruitment of 11 Assistant Architects in the state Public Works (Building & NH) Department.

Here is the direct link to APSC list of selected candidates.

Here is the direct link to APSC list of rejected candidates.