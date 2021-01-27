The Navoday Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 on its website. Registered candidates set to appear for the test can download their admit cards from the NVS website nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

The selection test for admission to Class 9 will be conducted on Saturday, February 13 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned district/any other centre allotted by NVS. The exam will consist of questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi. The difficulty level of the test paper shall be of Class 8. The test will be of objective type with two and a half hours duration without any break.

The JNVST is an All-India level admission test for vacant seats at Class 11 level at government-run JNVs all over the country, except the state of Tamil Nadu. The online applications were invited in November-December of last year.

Here is the direct link to download JNVST 2021 admit card.

