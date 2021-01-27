The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the MHT CET 2021 CAP round 2 seat allotment result on its official website. Candidates can check the result at the counselling website fe2020.mahacet.org.

Candidates are required to enter the Application ID and Date of Birth to log in and check the result.

Steps to check the MHT CET CAP round 2 seat allotment result:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org On the home page, click on B.E/ B.Tech Click on the MHT CET CAP 2020 Round 2 Allotment Status Key in your Application ID and Date of Birth Download and take a print of the seat allotment for future reference

“The students being allotted seats in the CAP Round 2 of allotment are required to accept the seats and report to the institutions allotted. The last date to report to the allotted seats is January 30, 2021,” as per a report by NDTV.

According to the schedule available on the official website the Cut-off Date for all types of admissions for the Academic Year 2020-21 including Online registration, Document Verification and Confirmation, E-Scrutiny for Admission for Against CAP Vacancy and Institute Level Seats is February 5, 2021, while the Last date for the institutions to upload the data is February 6, 2021, reports JAGRAN Josh.

