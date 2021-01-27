Subordinate Service Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Superintendent (AS), Welfare Officer (WO), and Probation Officer (PO) on its official website. Registered candidates can visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in to download their admit card.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card using the application number.



Here’s the direct link to download the admit card using roll number.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of SSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, under the current news section, click on ‘download admit card for the post of AS/WO/PO’ On the new webpage, key in you roll number/application number and date of birth Click on generate admit card Download and take a print for future reference

The recruitments is being held for a total of 48 posts of Assistant Superintendent (AS), Welfare Officer (WO), and Probation Officer (PO). “PSSSB Exam for the said posts will be held on January 31, 2021,” reports JAGRAN Josh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit PSSSB’s official website here.