Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional result of the 2016 Horticulture Extension Worker/Village Agriculture Worker recruitment exam. The written test for the district cadre posts of HEW/VAW was held on November 8 last year.

Candidates who appeared for the OSSSC exam can download the result by logging in at the Commission’s website osssc.gov.in. The provisional district-wise select list will be published later, OSSSC said in its result notice.

Steps to check OSSSC HEW/VAW exam provisional result:

Visit OSSSC website – osssc.gov.in Click on the ‘Login’ button on the homepage Enter Username/registration no/mobile no/email and password Click on the HEW/VAW result link

Download and take a printout.

OSSSC had notified 195 vacancies each for the post of Horticulture Extension Worker and Village Agriculture Worker in December, 2016.