Odisha OSSSC HEW/VAW 2016 exam result declared for 390 vacancies
OSSSC has released the provisional result of the 2016 Horticulture Extension Worker/Village Agriculture Worker recruitment exam.
Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional result of the 2016 Horticulture Extension Worker/Village Agriculture Worker recruitment exam. The written test for the district cadre posts of HEW/VAW was held on November 8 last year.
Candidates who appeared for the OSSSC exam can download the result by logging in at the Commission’s website osssc.gov.in. The provisional district-wise select list will be published later, OSSSC said in its result notice.
Steps to check OSSSC HEW/VAW exam provisional result:
- Visit OSSSC website – osssc.gov.in
- Click on the ‘Login’ button on the homepage
- Enter Username/registration no/mobile no/email and password
- Click on the HEW/VAW result link
- Download and take a printout.
OSSSC had notified 195 vacancies each for the post of Horticulture Extension Worker and Village Agriculture Worker in December, 2016.