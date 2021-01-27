The online registration process for On-The-Spot admission round to the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2021 is ending tomorrow, January 28. INI-CET registered candidates who have qualified MBBS entrance examination can apply on the official website at aiimsexams.org.

“Candidates who have appeared in INI-CET for January 2021 session held on Friday, the 20th November, 2020 and obtained percentile (Unreserved and Overseas Citizens of India - 50th percentile and OBC/SC/ST/PwBD - 45th percentile) will be deemed to be provisionally eligible (subject other criteria) to participate in the Open Round of Online Seat Allocation,” read the notification.

“Eligible candidates may register for online “On the Spot Admission Round” latest by 3.00 PM on January 28, 2021,” as per the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to apply for On-The-Spot INI-CET admission round.

Steps to apply for On-The-Spot INI-CET admission round:

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org Click on ‘Students’ link Select your desired course Click on the ‘Registration/Login’ Key in INI CET registration ID and password On ‘My Page’ click on the ‘On the Spot Admission Round’ link Opt to register for ‘On the Spot Admission Round’ (physical mode)

Candidates must note that no candidate will be allowed to participate without prior registration and original certificate. Post online registration, the candidates will have to report at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Auditorium, AIIMS, New Delhi-110 029 on January 29 from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM.

Eligible candidates will be selected for admissions into affiliated institutions including eight branches of AIIMS, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh ( PGIMER) Chandigarh, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry.