The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited online recruitment applications for Radiation Medicine Research Centre (RAMRC), Kolkata, and BARC, Mumbai on its official website. Interested candidates can apply at BARC’s official website, i.e., barc.gov.in till February 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 63 posts, of which 53 posts are for direct recruitment and 10 posts are for stipendiary trainee.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The notification explaining the application process read, “The candidate is required to register at BRC official webpage to begin the application process. Click the ‘login’ option and enter your ‘email-id’ and ‘password’. From the ‘Job Application’ menu, select ‘Apply Online’. Select the required ‘Advertisement No.’, ‘Post’ and click ‘Search’. Enter the required data in the ‘Online Application’ and press ‘Preview’. There is no ‘EDIT’ option available after submission of the application.”

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam followed by an advanced exam and a personal interview. The Research Centre reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview by conducting a screening test of the eligible candidates, reports Indian Express.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

For direct recruitments, candidates should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 50 years. For stipendiary trainee posts, candidates should not be less than the age of 19 years and not more than the age of 50 years.

Education Qualification:

The education qualification varies for the posts from class 12 to the grasp’s diploma. Candidates can check their eligibility here.

Selection Process:

The selection process will consist of tests in 3 stages — Preliminary test, advanced test, and skills test. Selection will be done on the basis of performance in the personal interview. In case, the response is more, the Research Centre reserves the right to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview by conducting screening tests of the eligible candidates.

Examination:

A written Test of one-hour duration will be conducted and will comprise of 40 multi-choice questions. ‘3’ marks for each correct answer and ‘1’ mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Those candidates qualifying in the written test shall be short-listed for the interview to be held on the following day. Final selection and ranking will be on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview and no weightage will be given for marks scored in the written test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit BARC’s official website here.