The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has released the five year LLB merit list on the official website. Candidates who have applied for law counselling can check the merit list at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.

The final merit list contains the names of the candidates who have been shortlisted via Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round one.

Here’s the direct link to download the merit list.

Candidates can find separate final merit lists for the candidates of Maharashtra, all India candidature candidates, and an on-hold list for the Maharashtra candidates.

Steps to download MHT CET law 5-year LLB final merit list:

Visit the MHT CET counselling website at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org Click on the 5-year LLB final merit list link Download the MHT CET law final merit list in PDF form Candidates can check their name and ranking in the merit list

The MHT CET 5 year LLB Final merit list will include details such as the application number, MS merit number, name of the candidate, gender, category, candidature type, date of birth, application status and other details.

A total of 10,259 candidates have been shortlisted, out of which, 7,633 candidates are from Maharashtra State Candidature and 1,385 from the all India category.

As per a report by NDTV, “Several candidates have been put on hold by the committee. A total of 355 candidates are kept on hold from the state of Maharashtra and 125 candidates from all India category. These candidates can now update their MHT CET five-year LLB application status, document status and participate in the next round of the counselling process.