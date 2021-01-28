The Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad (MICA) has released the MICAT 2021 admit card for the phase II examination on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card from MICA’s official website at mica.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held on January 30. Earlier, the MICAT admit card was expected to be out on January 25, however, it was delayed.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download MICAT 2021 Phase II admit card:

Visit the MICA official website at mica.ac.in Click on ‘Download PGP MICAT-I 2021 Admit Card’ link Key in User ID and Password Download and take a print of the admit card for further reference

The MICAT 2 admit card will include details such as name, roll number, name of examinations as well as candidate photograph, signature, examination centre name and address.

MICAT 2021 is conducted to take admissions to the postgraduate programmes to Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad. MICAT qualified candidates can take the admission process further and get enrolled in the PGDM courses. MICAT 2021 phase 1 exam was conducted on December 5. The result of MICAT Phase I was declared on December 21, reports NDTV.