Minister of State for Primary & Secondary Education and Sakala of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar has announced that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams in Karnataka will be held from June 14 till June 25, 2021.

As per a Hindustan Times report, “Suresh told ANI that there will be a one day gap between two examinations as requested by the students, adding that the mandatory 75 percent attendance is not compulsory this year. The examination will start with the first language and end with political science.”

Students who want to raise objections against the examination time-table can send it to the director of examinations of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board till February 26.

The state government has decided to hold full-day classes for students of class 9, 10, and first and second year Pre-University across the state from February 1.

“The Vidyagama programme, which enables continued schooling for students from classes six to eight, will continue as it is. A decision on starting classes for the other students would be taken after observing the present set up till the second week of next month,” as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The Technical Advisory Committee meeting to be held again in the month of February to take a decision on the opening of the remaining classes.

Meanwhile, schools in the state have reopened from January 1 onwards for classes 6 to 12 after begin shut for nine months.

The schools and PUC colleges were shut due to COVID-19 since early last year. The government had reopened them for class 10 and second-year PUC (class 12) students, along with Vidyagama programme for students from standards six to nine, from January 1 with the schools functioning for half-day, reports Indian Express.