Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for Junior Engineering Assistant recruitment on its official website. Interested candidates can apply at www.iocrefrecruit.in till February 19, 2021, by 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 16 posts, under a pay scale of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000. Only online mode of applications will be accepted.

As per the notification, “The IOCL JE written exam is scheduled to be held on February 28.”

Here’s the direct link to apply for JE Assistant posts.

Steps to apply for IOCL JE recruitment:

Visit the official website at www.iocrefrecruit.in On the homepage, click on the link for the recruitment of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel On the new webpage, click on ‘Apply Now’ Enter the required details and submit Make payment for the application fee Download a copy of the application fee

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: January 28

Last date to fill the online application: February 19

Last date of receipt of printout of online application with supporting documents: February 27

Tentative date of written exam: February 28

Tentative date of written exam result: March 9

Tentative date of SPPT: March 15, 16

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold a 3 years diploma in Chemical/Refinery and Petrochemical Engg. Or BSc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from any recognised Institute/University with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS, and OBC candidates and 45% in the case of SC/ST candidates.

Area of Experience:

Minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of Pump House, Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column, Reactor, Heat exchanger etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/Petrochemicals/Fertilizer/Heavy Chemical/Gas Processing Industry.

Age Limit:

The candidate must not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 26 years. Age relaxation applicable to the candidates falling under the reserved category.

Selection Process:

The selection process will comprise of Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature. Category-wise and Post-wise Merit list shall be drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the Written Test, only for such candidates who qualify in the SPPT.

Every candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test for qualifying in the SPPT. The minimum qualifying marks in the written test will be relaxed by 5% for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories against reserved positions.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or the notification here.