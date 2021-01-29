Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the schedule of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail on its official website. Qualified candidates can check the schedule, date and venue at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2021, at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State Higher School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna, read the official notification.

The Bihar Police Mains 2020 exam was conducted on November 29 and the result was released on January 16, 2021. A total 47,987 candidates took the exam, of which, 15,231 candidates passed the exam. A total of 9,924 male candidates and 5,307 female candidates qualified the examination.

BPSSC had released the official notification for the recruitment of 2,446 vacancies in 2019. The prelims were held in December 2019 and the result was declared in February, 2020.

The recruitment is being conducted for 2,446 vacancies for the posts of Police Superintendent (2,062), Sergeant (215), Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) (125), and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) (42).