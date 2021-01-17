Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the 2019 Police SI/Sergeant/ASI Mains result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the BPSSC 2019 Mains exam can check their results online at the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

According to BPSSC, a total of 15,231 candidates have passed the exam out of which 9,924 are male and 5,307 are female candidates. A total of 47,987 candidates took the exam that was held on November 29 last year.

Qualified candidates for Police SI, Sergeant and ASJ (direct recruitment) will appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) that is tentatively scheduled for the month of March- April 2021.

BPSSC had released the official notification for the recruitment of 2,446 vacancies in 2019. The prelims were held in December 2019 and the result was declared in February last year.

The recruitment is being conducted for 2,446 vacancies for the positions of Police Superintendent (2,062), Sergeant (215), Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) (125), and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) (42).

For the ASJ (Ex-Servicemen) category, 453 candidates have been shortlisted for document verification. The date and venue for the document verification round will be notified by BPSSC at a later date.

Here is the direct link to BPSSC SI/Sergeant/ASI Mains 2019 result.