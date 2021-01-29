The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the IIFT MBA 2021 answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result at iift.nta.ac.in using their application number and password or application number and date of birth.

The entrance examination was held on January 24 in a centre-based online mode from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to download the IIFT MBA answer key 2021.

Steps to download the answer key:

Visit IIFT official website at iift.nta.nic.in Click on ‘display question paper and challenge answer key’ Login using application number and password or application number and date of birth Download and take a print for further reference

In case of any discrepancy, candidates can challenge the IIFT answer key till January 30, by 8:00 PM. Candidates willing to raise objections against the answer key are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per objection. In case of correct objection, the amount will be refunded to the candidate.

About the IIFT MBA exam:

IIFT MBA is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade campuses in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada. The qualified candidates will be eligible for the GD and interview round for the MBA selection.

The MBA (IB) examination is a multiple-choice objective-type written test and it assesses students on topics including English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis. The duration of the test is two hours.

The IIFT conducts the MBA (International Business), a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management from 2021 onwards.