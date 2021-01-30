Every year, Martyrs’ Day is observed on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, known as the father of the nation, across the country. Martyrs’ Day or ‘Shaheed Diwas’ aims to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who lost their lives fighting for the freedom, welfare and progress of our nation.

Martyrs’ Day Significance:

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead at the age of 78 on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in Birla House during his evening prayers. In his memory, the government of India declared January 30 as Martyrs’ Day to honour soldiers who laid down their lives for the freedom, welfare, and progress of India.

Apart from January 30, another Martyrs’ Day is also observed on March 23, to pay homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru who were hung to death in the year 1931, in Lahore (Pakistan).

Martyrs’ Day Celebration:

On this day, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and the service Chiefs pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. A salute is then given by the armed forces personnel and inter-services contingent to pay respect to Indian soldiers who died to protect the country.

Just like every year, a two-minute silence will be observed in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and the slain soldiers of the country. In a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories (UTs), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said that two-minute silence will be observed at 11.00 AM, throughout the country on January 30, reports Business Today.

“A notice by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs read that the State/Union territories governments may issue instructions to all educational institutions and public sector enterprises under their control for observance of the Martyrs’ Day, accordingly. Talks, speeches on freedom struggle, national integration may be organised in hybrid mode,” as per a report by Business Today.