The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the date sheet for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam on its official website. According to the schedule, KSEEB will conduct the SSLC exam from June 14 to 25 at various centres spread across the state.

Students can check the Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 online at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to the KSEEB SSLC timetable.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 schedule:

Visit the SSLC website sslc.karnataka.gov.in Go to the ‘Records’ section on the homepage and click on the link that reads, “Schedule” appearing under the “SSLC” Click on the link that reads, “June 2021, S.S.L.C. Examination Schedule - for objection” Karnataka SSLC examination schedule 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Students who want to raise objections against the examination time-table can send it to the director of examinations of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board till February 26.