The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has released the final answer keys of the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2021 and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the two entrance exams can download the final answer key from the respective portals: ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED and CEED 2021 entrance examinations were conducted on January 17 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The draft answer key for Paper-1 of both exams was released on January 21 and candidates were asked to raise objections till January 24.

The CEED exam will have negative marking for each incorrect answer which will vary for each section.

IIT Bombay will release the CEED and UCEED 2021 exam results on March 8 and 10 respectively.

Here is the direct link to CEED 2021 final answer key.

Here is the direct link to UCEED 2021 final answer key.

About IIT UCEED, CEED:

CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at various IITs and other participating institutes. The exam consists of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. The declaration of CEED 2021 result will be on March 8.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Both the entrance exams were conducted by IIT Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021 on January 17.