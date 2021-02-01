The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the UPPSC RO/ARO exam dates on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from UPPSC official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Hindi Typing test will be held on February 23, 24, and 25, 2021, for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) at Prayagraj, read the official notification.

The Hindi Typing Test will be conducted in KrutiDev0/0 Font. The duration of the test will be 5 minutes. The qualified candidates in the UPPSC Hindi Typing Test will be considered for the appointment.

The admit card, however, has yet not been released on UPPSC website. The recruitment is being held to fill a total of 361 vacancies, of which, 356 are general recruitment and 5 are special (backlog) recruitment.

UPPSC RO/ARO Preliminary examination was conducted on September 20, 2020, and the Mains examination was conducted on December 22, 23, 2020. A total of 5754 candidates appeared for the Mains examination.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit UPPSC official website here.