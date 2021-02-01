The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) answer key 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

The CTET 2021 exam was conducted on January 31, 2021, in 135 cities across the country. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for July 5, 2020, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download the CTET answer key:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in Click on the “CTET Answer Key 2020” hyperlink Key in your login credentials and security pin Submit and check the answer key Download the answer key for future reference

CTET examination:

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class V and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.

As per a report by India Today, “Over 22 lakh candidates appeared in CTET 2021 examination out of which around 12 lakh appeared in Paper 1 and approximately 10 lakh appeared in Paper 2.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts the CTET, had earlier expanded the list of exam centres from 112 to 135 cities.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.