The University of Lucknow has invited online applications for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) BEd on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for JEE BEd 2021-2023 at lkouniv.ac.in. The registration process will begin on February 18 and will conclude on March 15, 2021.

The JEE BEd 2021 examination is likely to be held on May 19.

Candidates holding graduation degree with at least 50% marks or engineering degree with 55% marks from any government recognised university can apply for the exam.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: February 18

Last date to apply for JEE BEd 2021: March 15

Last date to apply For JEE BEd 2021 with late charge: March 23

Admit card release date: May 10

Tentative date for JEE BEd 2021 exam: May 19

Tentative date to declare the result: June 20-25

Steps to register for JEE BEd 2021:

Visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in Click on new registration hyperlink Fill up the required details You will receive a 10 digit registration number after the successful application submission Pay the applicable registration fee Upload the required documents

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 1500. For candidates belonging to SC, ST category, the fee will be Rs 750. However, candidates applying after the last day of the form submission will have to pay the late fee i.e., the amount will be increased to Rs 2500 and Rs 1200, respectively.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.