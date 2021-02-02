National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, (MP NHM) has started the online applications for recruitment to contractual vacancies for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at sams.co.in till February 17, 2021, by 11.59 PM.

“The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 3,570 contractual seats and vacancies over the period from April to December 2021, of which, 1680 is for 6 months Certificate in Community Health Training and 1890 is for direct recruitment,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply for MP NHM recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for MP NHM recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website at sams.co.in On the homepage, under the ‘Mass Level Recruitment Details’ section, click on ‘details and online application form’ for 3570 CHO recruitment Candidates are required to register first Once the registration is complete, login using the registered mobile number and password Apply for your choice of post and submit

In case of any query or difficulty, candidates can contact SAMS helpline team via phone on —8810269027, 9650869384, 7428664124, 9650194092 or email their queries at mpcho@sams.co.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the post must not less than the age of 21 years and more than the age of 40 years as on February 1, 2021. Age relaxation applicable to the candidates falling under the reserve category.

Educational Qualification:

For 6 months Certificate in Community Health Training, candidates should have BSc (Nursing) / Post Basic BSc (Nursing) / GNM / BAMS degree.

Candidates applying for the direct recruitment to the post of CHO should have BSc (Nursing) with Integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health (CCH) / Post Basic BSc (Nursing) with Integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health (CCH) by recognised Institute/ University by Indian Nursing Council or Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council.

Students pursuing Final Year’s of BSc (Nursing)/ Post Basic BSc (Nursing) along with Integrated Certificate in Community Health (CCH) curriculum from Institute/ University recognised by Indian Nursing Council or Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council, may also apply.

Selection Process:

Selection shall be purely based on Online Written Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at nhmmp.gov.in or sams.co.in.