The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET 2021 examination for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor from May 2 and conclude on May 17, 2021, announced Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter.

“National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Read circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants. #UGCNET,” read the Tweet.

As per the released circular, “The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode. The exam will comprise of two papers. Paper I will consist 50 MCQ questions of 100 marks. Paper-II will be of 200 marks and will have 100 MCQ questions. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM,” as per the NTA ciruclar.

Candidates can apply online for the exam between February 2 to March 2, 2021.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit NTA’s official website here.